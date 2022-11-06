A number of city, county, and state agencies gathered Thursday at Grafton City Hall in an exercise designed to analyze and coordinate their proposed actions in response to a flood emergency. It was an exercise that allowed the various groups to hear responses from all participants during the forecast, flooding, and recovery stages of a major flood scenario.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z Doug Downing, Coordinator for Region 8 of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), created and led the exercise in which various scenarios were laid out.
Grafton aldermen, employees, and resident survivors of past major floods as well as representatives from Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and City of Alton Public Works personnel all attended this exercise. Morrow stressed “the time to plan for an emergency is before it occurs.”