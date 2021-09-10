The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be remembered in a variety of ways tomorrow. In Grafton, there will be a commemoration at 8:30 a.m. at the big flag along the river, and you are invited to attend.
The Jersey Community High School Band will kick off the event with music. There will also be moments of silence coinciding with the exact times the three attacks occurred. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said 9/11 is a day he will always remember.
Following the ceremony, the Grafton American Legion will host a fish fry for those in attendance.