The official photographer of Grafton – Dave Sanford – has been presented a Certificate of Appreciation for his work with the city. Sanford has been documenting the goings-on in the city over the course of several administrations and was asked by Mayor Mike Morrow to be the city’s official photographer when he took office.
Morrow tells The Big Z it was a complete surprise for Sanford.
Sanford and his wife, Judy, are longtime residents of Grafton. Dave is also a city volunteer, an Air Force Veteran, and an active member of the Grafton community.