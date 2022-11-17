The Grafton City Council has thanked a long-time volunteer for her work in guiding the process of creating the city’s new museum. Lou Lenkman received a Certificate of Appreciation from Mayor Mike Morrow at Tuesday’s council meeting, thanking her for “outstanding service and leadership” as Project Manager for the Edward Amburg Historical Museum.
Morrow tells The Big Z there was a lot to do in that role.
Alderman Andy Jackson read a statement of gratitude prepared by former Mayor Rick Eberlin, who was unable to attend Tuesday night’s meeting in person. The Edward Amburg Historical Museum is open to the public from Thursday through Sunday and on all holidays.