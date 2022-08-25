The Grafton City Council has taken another step toward beefing up its police force. Last month, the council approved a resolution to adjust the FY22 police and municipal workers’ pay and IRA match to take effect January 1, 2023. This comes after voters overwhelmingly approved the non-home rule tax from .5% to 1% in June.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z the city council hired an officer last week.
He says the city is always looking for more help, although Morrow says the police chief believes they are in a good situation now with the combination of part-time and full-time officers.