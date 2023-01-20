An economic development educator has been studying the nuances of the tourism industry in Grafton recently and provided an update to the City Council this week. Jennifer Russell presented information indicating tourists enjoy the various events like Music in the Park but would like to see more shopping.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z they will take this information and pass it on to Alderman Mary Lillesve, who chairs the Tourism Committee.
The board approved a resolution Tuesday supporting the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau at the destination marketing organization for the city, and contract with the Bureau to continue to partner with them to promote the city.