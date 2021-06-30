The fireworks in Grafton are scheduled for Friday July 2 this year and will be the part of what the mayor hopes will be a fun weekend in that river town. Although the Mississippi River is slightly above flood stage, it is not affecting any local businesses, and is not expected to.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said it should be a great kickoff to the weekend.
He said you can see the fireworks from several good places and they will start at dusk. Those include public parking lots, and even the Mississippi River if you have access to a boat.