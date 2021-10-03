Before the Great River Road, the most efficient way of getting between Alton and Grafton was to ride the Dinky. The Dinky was a "railbus" that provided transportation along a railroad track at the foot of the bluffs between 1933 and 1953. A replica of the Dinky is being placed in Grafton to commemorate the history of that mode of transportation.
The effort began in 2018. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said the project is finally moving forward again.
There were actually three railbuses altogether. All were able to seat 29 to 30 people. The track the Dinky once ran was replaced decades ago by the Great River Road.