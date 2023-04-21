The Grafton City Council said goodbye to a long-time member and welcomed a new one aboard Tuesday. Mary Lillesve has served the City of Grafton in numerous roles. Mayor Morrow presented Alderwoman Lillesve with a plaque on behalf of the City Council in commemoration and appreciation of her years of devoted service to Grafton and its residents.
She has been asked to stay on as a member of the Tourism/Marketing Committee, and she says she is happy to do so. Taking her spot on the board is Russel Roy.
Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer