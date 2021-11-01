The Grafton city council recently approved allocating almost $6,400 for a Christmas light display. The city will pay half and Marketing & Tourism will pay half. The city has received an anonymous gift of $3,000 to go toward its half.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow received word of the gift during the City Council meeting at which this was voted on. He tells The Big Z there will be a tree-lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
The tree is an 18-foot-tall artificial tree purchased in 2019. Morrow says the whole town gets in the Christmas spirit, with the various businesses decorating their shops, and even the visitor’s center decked out in white lights. Santa will arrive on December 4 from 2-4pm at Grove Memorial Park.