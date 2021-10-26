The Grafton City Council has come to a lease agreement with Joe and Jan DeSherlia, owners of the marina, to continue operations and make improvements to the facility. The lease is for 98 years, and the agreement includes financial aspects of slip rental and the return of fueling capabilities.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z returning fuel service to the marina has been a goal of all involved.
It’s been nearly three years since fuel has been pumped at the marina. Last fall the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office notified the city it had to pump the fuel out of the tanks and fill them with water. It became the city’s problem after the marina management allegedly did not act on earlier directives from the state.