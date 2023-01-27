Family and friends of the Godfrey Village Clerk have launched a GoFundMe campaign as she battles cancer. Bethany Bohn began this journey in January 2019. The medical bills have apparently increased to what is described as a “staggering amount.”
According to the GoFundMe page, Bohn hopes to use this money to help lessen her medical debt, so that she may pass on a stress-free future to her three children and her husband. Bohn began her tenure as the Deputy Clerk of the Village of Godfrey in 2012. She won her election to become the Village of Godfrey's Clerk in 2020 following the retirement of former Clerk Pam Whisler. Here's a link to the GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-bills-for-bethany-bohn