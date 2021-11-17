A Godfrey woman and frequent guest of The Big Z has been named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Serve Illinois Commission. Nancy Orrill has been recognized for the countless hours she spends on the Demonstration Garden located behind Godfrey Village Hall in Homer Adams Park.
Orrilll tells The Big Z how this came about.
Orrilll tells The Big Z this is a great honor, but the garden is a group effort.
Master Gardeners are volunteers trained by U of I Extension educators to provide a network of gardening programs and horticultural activities to educate the public and enhance life in their communities. In addition to caring for the community garden, Nancy creates the budget, applies for grants, oversees the other volunteers, and organizes yearly calendar and plant sale fundraisers.