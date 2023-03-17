The Godfrey Village Clerk has died after a years-long battle with cancer. 53-year-old Bethany Bohn (bone) began this journey in January 2019. She died on Thursday afternoon. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton from 4-7pm.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched in January to help her family cope with staggering medical bills. Bohn began her tenure as the Deputy Clerk of the Village of Godfrey in 2012. She won her election to become the Village of Godfrey's Clerk in 2020 following the retirement of former Clerk Pam Whistler.