he Godfrey Village Board went through an extensive, but non-controversial list of agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting. The main bit of business on the agenda was a continuation of rezoning a couple of properties on Isabel Street that had mistakenly been placed in manufacturing zoning years ago.
This is a follow-up to action taken last month when four pieces of property on the same street were also rezoned to single family residential. The ordinances were given second and final reading and are now on the books. In other business, a proposal to use CSR Asphalt Paving for “big milling jobs” and sometimes an extra truck was approved. The rate for the milling machine is $4,200 a day, a tandem truck at $110 per hour, and a 10-ton roller with an operator at $850 per day.
And the yearly bonus for the Parks and Street Department was approved. All eleven employees between those two departments will receive $150 gift cards from Farm & Home Supply, costing the village a total of $1,650.