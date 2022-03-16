The Godfrey Village Board has approved an ordinance approving a transfer of property between the village and the Godfrey Fire Protection District. A new firehouse will be built along Godfrey Road in the footprint of the old Highway House Motel, consolidating the two existing firehouses into one centralized location.
Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z this is a formality after approving similar language previously.
Both current firehouses are about 50 years old and are facing major repairs. A land swap of sorts between the village and the Godfrey Fire Protection District will see the village take possession of the existing firehouses. The one on Delmar Avenue is tentatively going to be used as a secondary location for the street department, while the current plan is to sell the building on Godfrey Road.