The Village of Godfrey has approved a tax levy that’s mostly unchanged from last year, or the last several years. Since 2018 the board has frozen the levy after several years of decreases. Trustees suspended the rules to give first and second reading at last night’s meeting.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick has repeatedly stated he would like to see the levee reduced, as it had been 7 out of his 12 years as mayor, but Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile argues that while lowering the levy would only mean a couple of dollars saved on each resident's tax bill, the consequences to the village would be the reduction of money that could be used for services. In other board business, an ordinance was approved updating the municipal code as it relates to construction of facilities on rights-of-way. It had been years since this type of update, and the new language reflects a 1997 IML (Illinois Municipal League) ordinance update.