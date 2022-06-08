budget
The Godfrey Village Board has approved a budget for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. The financial picture is not as dire as it was a couple of years ago when the pandemic decimated local economies, and they are looking at a fairly ambitious spending plan.
 
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z the budget is much like it was last year. 

He says the biggest expense in this year’s document is the Glazebrook Park expansion, noting the park has outgrown its parking. The board also approved the hiring of a part-time personnel director. Former Alton School District Superintendent and Human Resources Director Mark Cappel will take the job, making $50 an hour.