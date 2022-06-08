He says the biggest expense in this year’s document is the Glazebrook Park expansion, noting the park has outgrown its parking. The board also approved the hiring of a part-time personnel director. Former Alton School District Superintendent and Human Resources Director Mark Cappel will take the job, making $50 an hour.
Godfrey trustees approve budget, hire personnel director
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
The Godfrey Village Board has approved a budget for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. The financial picture is not as dire as it was a couple of years ago when the pandemic decimated local economies, and they are looking at a fairly ambitious spending plan.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z the budget is much like it was last year.
