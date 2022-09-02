The Village of Godfrey is moving forward with an ordinance to establish a licensing requirement for electrical contractors. Illinois is one of only three states that does not require electricians to be licensed at the statewide level, instead, leaving that up to local authorities.
Mayor Mike McCormick says this came to his attention following a recent conversation with the village’s electrical inspector.
Bud Hinners is the village electrical inspector and says the testing requirement to get the license would be minimal.
The test costs $50, but the village would not charge anything for its license. Electrical contractors will have a year to take the test once an ordinance is passed.