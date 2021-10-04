The village of Godfrey is asking residents and community members to stop by Homer Adams Park — the park behind Godfrey Village Hall — on Thursday to attend an open house.
The topic is the master plan for the village’s parks. It’s an open house format, so you can come and go as you please.
Information from a recent survey done by the village and Heartlands Conservancy will be shared with attendees, and input will also be taken. Village Engineer Rich Beran said there were some interesting requests from the survey.
The master plan will outline goals and projects for the village to work toward over the next 5-10 years. The Master Plan will also better equip the village to apply for grants as funding becomes available. The workshop is planned for 4:30-6:30 p.m. under the pavilion. It will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather.