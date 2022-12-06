This Saturday is the annual Breakfast with Santa in Godfrey. Held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Stamper Lane from 8:30 – 10:30am, it is being held again this year in partnership with the North Alton Godfrey Business Council.
Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells the Big Z it is described a delicious buffet style breakfast with entertainment and Santa.
It costs $14 for adults and children 13 and older, $7 for kids 6-12, and ages 5 and under are free. For more information, call 618-466-1483 or go to: www.godfreyil.org