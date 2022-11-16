The Village of Godfrey will craft a tax levy that’s mostly unchanged from last year, or the last several years. The board in recent years has frozen the levy after several years of decreases. Trustees voted for another freeze, so the Godfrey portion of your Madison County tax bill will reflect little change for residents .
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z he would like to see the levee reduced, as it had been 7 out of his 12 years as mayor.
Virginia Woulfe-Beile argued against reducing the levy.
The board voted to move ahead with the freeze. The village attorney will draw up an ordinance to reflect that and return it to the board for a vote to make it official.