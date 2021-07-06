A recent dog attack in Calhoun County in which a delivery driver had to have his hand and wrist amputated has the Godfrey animal control officer thinking about beefing up the village's ability to respond to such incidents. There are a few dog attacks each year in the village, according to Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, who says trustees could send direction to the village attorney at tonight’s (Tuesday) meeting to craft a vicious dog ordinance.
McCormick said the ordinance would not be breed-specific.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., following the Public Safety and Finance committee meetings, which begin at 5 p.m.