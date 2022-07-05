Splash pads are becoming more popular, and Godfrey is moving forward with a plan to bring one to Glazebrook Park. The village approved proceeding with construction in January, and it looks like it will be done by the end of summer.
Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z it will be centrally located in the park.
He believes issues with patrons slipping at other area splash pads have been addressed with this project. Logan says the pad has been poured, and they are now waiting on getting the fixtures installed.