Godfrey is ready for the annual Snowflake Festival Friday night at Glazebrook Park. At the 17th annual event you can get enjoy some hot cocoa and cookies, and a craft station sponsored by the Alton Optimist’s Club will have a variety of activities for the kids. The event runs from 6-8pm.
Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells the Big Z there will also be a visit by Santa.
In honor of the giving season, the village will be accepting new toy items for donation to the United States Marine Corps of Alton Toys for Tots Campaign on the day of the festival and throughout the season at the Godfrey Parks and Recreation office.