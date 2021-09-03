The village of Godfrey has posted the help wanted sign, as its park and recreation director will soon be leaving the village for another job. Todd Strubhart came to the village in March 2018. He will be leaving to take a similar job in University City.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said they are already getting the ball rolling.
McCormick said the most important qualification a new department head can bring to the table is experience, noting grant-writing plays a big role in the operation of the department.