If you own a business in the Godfrey Business District, you likely won’t have the facade improvement program as a resource any more. It appears the village is reworking the program to better reflect the needs and the requests of business owners in the village, many of whom recently were seeking money for improvements to their respective parking lots.
Jokingly called the parking lot program by some, it will now be rebranded as the Business Development Program, according to Trustee Sarah Woodman. She says in addition to what they are already doing, there will be added focus on some things not currently being addressed.
Three requests from businesses seeking funds to upgrade their parking lots were tabled until June while the village retools the program. The Godfrey Facade Improvement program has been in place since 2016.