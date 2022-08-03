It was first introduced about five years ago, but the Godfrey Roundabout project is now causing concern among some Godfrey Village Trustees. Communication from IDOT indicates the plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created.
In one version, Village Engineer Rich Beran says the work would be done in seven phases, taking about 3 years to complete, although a more recent idea could cut that time down to just 1 year:
There would still be access to the nearby subdivision. Trustee Jeff Weber asked if changing the length of the traffic signals in the area had been considered.
A public meeting was hosted by IDOT at Lewis and Clark Community College in October of 2018 to lay out its plans as they were known at the time. A timeline for construction has not been announced.
