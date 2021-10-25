The look of Godfrey Road is changing, and there are more projects in the works. Dollar Tree is building a store near Walmart, and a Scooters Coffee location is planned for a location near Moto Mart. Add to that a new Eclipse Car Wash, being built on the land that once was a car wash and gas station near Homer Adams Parkway next to Quik-Trip.
The Eclipse Car Wash will be similar to the one in Edwardsville, and as a result, the village is in the final stage of finalizing the expansion of the enterprise zone along Godfrey Road southward to Homer Adams Parkway. In addition, a project to redevelop the Halloran Auto Sales property and adjoining lots is underway. Jim Mager, the village's economic development director, said the developer requested tax increment financing (TIF) and business district incentives to offset some of the costs.
With that Stamper Lane Extension project, a developer will demolish the Halloran Auto Sales structure to make way for a new retail center, and Stamper Lane will be extended to the east side of Godfrey Road. Mager says ultimately with new commercial expansions, there will be an increased revenue stream of sales taxes which minimizes the reliance on personal property taxes.