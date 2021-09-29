On her way to the airport on a May morning, Nadia Kambarian of Godfrey found an injured baby fox lying in the road.
She took the fox to her neighbor’s house, but her neighbor couldn’t keep him because of her dogs. So Kambarian put the fox into a crate while she went to the airport. When she returned, her neighbor suggested taking the baby fox, called a kit, to TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow.
Kambarian hadn’t heard of TreeHouse before, but she’s become a fan.
“They did a fantastic job with this fox,” she said.
The center nurses injured animals back to health and releases them into their natural habitats. For those it can’t rehabilitate, the facility provides a permanent home. Fortunately for this fox, four of the residents are adult red foxes who teach youngsters survival skills like hunting and food-caching.
The fox, who Kambarian named Finnegan, suffered head trauma after being hit by a car. Clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said they gave him a steroid treatment to stop swelling, but he continued having seizures and they considered euthanization. But eventually, the seizures stopped.
“He was fighting,” Lennartz said. “He kept popping out of it and was looking better.”
They fed him on a liquid diet for a week, weaning him onto solid food. He’s blind in one eye but can still hunt.
Finnegan and four other kits returned to the woods Aug. 20 in Kambarian’s back yard — aptly enough, in Godfrey’s Fox Woods subdivision near the Jersey County line.
“It was amazing to see all of them running free and back to the wild where they’re supposed to be,” Kambarian said.
Kambarian installed a fox-crossing sign so motorists know to slow down and watch for wildlife.
“I really appreciate the community where Nadia lives,” Lennartz said. “They put up a bunch of fox-crossing signs and it seems like everybody wants to coexist with foxes there. We do have a lot of issues finding release sites for fox kits because people don’t want them around their property, so I was really appreciative that they were so supportive of us releasing the fox kits there.”
Vehicular injuries are responsible for many of the injured animals TreeHouse cares for; it also receives orphans resulting from a vehicle killing the mothers.
“We have to euthanize right away a lot of the time because they’ve been hit by a car and there’s severe injuries,” Lennartz said.
Now that more people are at home during the pandemic, the center is seeing an increase in calls about injured wildlife. Director Sherri Easley said in 2019, they treated 759 animals, 2020 saw that figure jump to 1,400. So far this year, they’ve treated 1,089.
The center, a nonprofit organization, relies on donations and doesn’t get any government funding. It also needs people who can respond to calls about injured animals and transport them to the facility. They also accept material donations, like blankets, paper towels, bleach, and food. After one social media call for food, Easley said they had to buy two additional freezers.
“We just have the greatest community in the Metro East; they’ve really come through for us any time we ask,” she said.
For more information, visit treehousewildlifecenter.com or call (618) 466-2990.