Finance website GoBankingRates.com has come out with a list of 15 cheap and beautiful places to retire, and one of the towns in the Riverbend has made the list. Godfrey is the only city on the list from Illinois. There are several cities from the south and southeastern United States on the list.
Among the statistics listed for Godfrey were the median home value of $172,004, average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.3, total population of 17,540, and percentage of population 65 and older at 27.6%. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z what he thinks makes the village a good place to retire.
Other cities on the list are: Aiken, South Carolina; Kingsport, Tennessee; Rockport, Texas; Mount Airy, North Carolina; Leesburg, Florida; Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; Winter Haven, Florida; Saint Albans, West Virginia; Zephyrhills, Florida; North Fort Myers, Florida; Mountain Home, Arkansas; Tarboro, North Carolina; Sebring, Florida.