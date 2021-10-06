Halloween is just around the corner, and several communities are holding two nights of trick-or-treating.
The popularity of the Alton Halloween Parade on Halloween night resulted in the move to two nights of fun many years ago. Godfrey has recently changed its planned trick-or-treating nights back to what many in the village have become used to, Oct. 30-31, 6-8pm.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the change was originally discussed at a Village Board meeting in September.
Trick-or-treating is welcome in all Riverbend communities, but children should only visit homes where the porch light is on.