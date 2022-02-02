The Village of Godfrey continues to round up money to offset costs associated with the Glazebrook Park expansion and is looking toward the county for a grant. The Park Enhancement Grant is something the village normally pursues, and this year’s ask is for $71,300.
If awarded the grant, part of the money will go toward the trails project. Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z the project will be broken up into three phases and they are currently working on Phase 1.
The other part would be used to help offset the cost of putting a fence around the new splash pad.
The board also approved increasing the rental fee for pavilions in the village’s parks by $5 - $10 each, and to increase the cost of purchase of Memorial Trees from $125 to $175 each.