The Village of Godfrey is putting together its 2023 road maintenance program. Trustees voted Tuesday night to approve $1.6 million for a variety of projects that include concrete pavement replacement, asphalt resurfacing, micro-surfacing, and chip-seal overlay.

Many of the chip-sealed streets in residential areas have been overlayed in recent years, meaning the village’s street department will be able to skip that portion of the maintenance plan this year. Village engineer Rich Beran tells The Big Z the micro-surfacing program was able to remedy a dust problem caused by limestone a few years ago.

Most of the money for the street projects will come from the MFT fund.

Concrete Pavement Replacement

Storyland Drive

West Woodfield Drive

Asphalt Resurfacing

Candy Lane

Cinderella Drive (Humbert Road to Bambi Drive)

Dixon Drive

Dover Drive

Ridgebrook Drive (East)

River Aire Drive

Shannon Drive

Sandy Court

Sneezy Drive

Micro-Surfacing

Canary Lane

Chuck Court

East Jerome Drive

Meadowlark Drive

Nightingale Lane

Redbird Lane

Starling Court

Tremont Drive

Chip-Seal Overlay

Holland Avenue

Illini Trail

Mullen Lane

Stiritz Lane

Wenzel Road

Whitford Drive