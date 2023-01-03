The Village of Godfrey is putting together its 2023 road maintenance program. Trustees voted Tuesday night to approve $1.6 million for a variety of projects that include concrete pavement replacement, asphalt resurfacing, micro-surfacing, and chip-seal overlay.
Many of the chip-sealed streets in residential areas have been overlayed in recent years, meaning the village’s street department will be able to skip that portion of the maintenance plan this year. Village engineer Rich Beran tells The Big Z the micro-surfacing program was able to remedy a dust problem caused by limestone a few years ago.
Most of the money for the street projects will come from the MFT fund.
Concrete Pavement Replacement
Storyland Drive
West Woodfield Drive
Asphalt Resurfacing
Candy Lane
Cinderella Drive (Humbert Road to Bambi Drive)
Dixon Drive
Dover Drive
Ridgebrook Drive (East)
River Aire Drive
Shannon Drive
Sandy Court
Sneezy Drive
Micro-Surfacing
Canary Lane
Chuck Court
East Jerome Drive
Meadowlark Drive
Nightingale Lane
Redbird Lane
Starling Court
Tremont Drive
Chip-Seal Overlay
Holland Avenue
Illini Trail
Mullen Lane
Stiritz Lane
Wenzel Road
Whitford Drive