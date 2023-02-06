The Godfrey Park and Recreation Department is staying busy taking spring sports registrations. Baseball, softball, and soccer are the most popular of the team sports, but there are non-athletic activities on the calendar as well.
Godfrey Park & Rec Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z there are a couple of events for kids and their parents.
Back to the team sports: registrations are being accepted through the end of March. You can get more information here: https://teamsideline.com/Layouts/evolved/Home.aspx?d=0mOzsuqzZyU7gSHr8ux7pQ%3d%3d