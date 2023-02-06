Godfrey Park and Rec logo.jpg

The Godfrey Park and Recreation Department is staying busy taking spring sports registrations. Baseball, softball, and soccer are the most popular of the team sports, but there are non-athletic activities on the calendar as well.

Godfrey Park & Rec Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z there are a couple of events for kids and their parents.

Back to the team sports: registrations are being accepted through the end of March. You can get more information here: https://teamsideline.com/Layouts/evolved/Home.aspx?d=0mOzsuqzZyU7gSHr8ux7pQ%3d%3d