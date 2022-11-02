The intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Godfrey Road in Godfrey may become brighter. The Godfrey Village Board has approved a suggestion by the village’s Economic Development Director to order more lighting for that intersection, as some have observed that intersection to be “quite dark.” Ameren Illinois has submitted a proposal that would add seven new lights to the area from the Ranch House to where the new fire station will be built on Godfrey Road.
The lone no vote was from Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile. Economic Development Director says that begs the question “does that darkness communicate the proper image?”
Woulfe-Beile stated she's not against putting lights at the intersection in the name of safety, but was not in favor of lighting the whole stretch just for the sake of lighting it up. The proposed cost of installation would be $500, with an annual payment estimate of $1,200. The money would come from business district funds. The proposal would still have to meet with IDOT approval.