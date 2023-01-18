A handful of business owners in Godfrey have allegedly cost themselves money by not getting permits for remodeling their buildings before starting the work. The issue appears to be the separation of the business license and the permits needed to do certain upgrades, so the head of the Building and Zoning Department wants to do both of those tasks at the same time.
Godfrey Building & Zoning Administrator Laura Dixon tells The Big Z some have had to tear out things like walls and electrical after they've done all the work.
The board is expected to move forward with combining the processes at its next meeting.