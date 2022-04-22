A Godfrey man is dead following a Thursday night motorcycle wreck at the intersection of Seiler Road and Humbert Road. The Madison County Coroner’s Office says 34-year-old Bruce C. Edwards died of injuries sustained in the crash at about 8:45pm. He was pronounced dead an hour later.
According to information from the coroner’s office, Edwards was the operator and sole occupant of a Kawasaki Ninja traveling westbound on Seiler Road when he lost control and proceeded through the intersection of Humbert Road, coming to rest on the property of Lewis and Clark Elementary School. The preliminary investigation shows blunt chest trauma as the cause of death. Preliminary evidence observed at the scene suggest speed and wet road conditions may have contributed to the accident which remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.