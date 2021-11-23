If you are new to the Riverbend, the rules regarding leaf-burning vary from town to town.
What was once the accepted way of getting rid of yard waste is now limited to just Wednesdays and Saturdays during the spring and fall in towns like Alton, Godfrey, and Wood River. The mayor of Godfrey asks you to consider weather conditions before burning, even on days that are allowed.
At one time you could burn any time you wanted to, but Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said about a dozen years ago a resident threatened the village with legal action if it didn’t change the ordinance.
He said if you are going to burn outdoor waste, use common sense and be courteous.
McCormick warns you could be ticketed for burning on non-approved days, which in the fall are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays from October through December. If you live in an area zoned agricultural, you can burn any time.