The July 4 fireworks show in Godfrey will return this year. The event was canceled last year as COVID-19 precautions were in play. The fireworks will stand alone this year, as the Family Fun Fest at Glazebrook Park will not take place.
The fireworks will start around 9:15pm. Mayor Mike McCormick said there are a number of good viewing locations in addition to the park.
In April, trustees agreed to spend $15,000 with Central States Fireworks on the display, as compared to most years when they spend about $10,000. McCormick said the restrooms will be open, as will the concession stand near the ball diamonds.