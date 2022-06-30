The company tabbed to build a new firehouse and administration building in Godfrey has released artist renderings of the building. The Big Z has been following this story since it was first proposed in early 2021. The new firehouse will be built along Godfrey Road on the site of the old Highway House Motel, consolidating the two existing firehouses into one centralized location.
In a previous interview with The Big Z, Godfrey Fire Protection District Secretary / Treasurer Gerard Fischer said having one centralized location will benefit the community.
Voters in Godfrey approved a bond issue in the spring of ’21 to help the district pay for the project. The plan is to break ground on the new construction later this year and be completed by the end of 2023.
The owner's representative is Northstar Management. Architect is FGM Architects. Construction manager is S M. Wilson & Co.