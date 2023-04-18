A small tree was all that was holding up a wall after a raging fire destroyed a vacant home on Godfrey Road late Friday night just before midnight. The fire was on the east side of the road, nearly directly across from the Winter Lane intersection.
Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer tells The Big Z what they saw upon arriving at the scene.
As it was vacant and no utilities were hooked up, he says it is automatically deemed suspicious. However, due to the extensive damage, it is unlikely a cause will ever be determined.
No one was injured.