In response to the storm that went through the Village of Godfrey on Friday, March 31, Mayor Mike McCormick has declared a State of Emergency. This declaration will allow residents two extra days in which to burn tree debris related yard waste and enable clean-up operations.
Those extra days will be Sunday, April 23 and Monday, April 24. This is in addition to the normal spring burn days outlined in the village ordinance, in which burning is allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. during March, April and May.