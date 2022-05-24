Two buildings along Godfrey Road need to be torn down, according to a couple of village officials. The two structures are on the former Halloran Auto Sales property, which was recently sold to a developer. The big picture includes the extension of Stamper Lane into the property to allow access to new retail establishments.
But for now, Economic Development Director Jim Mager says the buildings are going downhill quickly.
Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile says although she would also like to see the buildings brought down:
The potential financial assistance is expected to be considered at the first meeting in June.