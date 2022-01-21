Godfrey residents may someday be able to enjoy a splash pad without leaving the village. The village board has green-lighted a plan for the purchase and installation of the water attraction at Glazebrook Park.
Trustee Jeff Weber made the motion that the cost does not exceed $480,000.
Alton's splash pad at Riverfront Park does have a fence around it as does the splash pad in Bethalto.
Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan gave a description at this week’s Village Board meeting.
Capri Pool and Aquatics will be doing the work. The splash pad location will be in the area of new construction at Glazebrook Park and will be close to a proposed new playground, pavilion, and restrooms.