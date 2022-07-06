The Godfrey Village Board has approved a memorandum of Understanding with a fiber-optics company that wants to turn the village into a “fiber-ready” municipality. Clearwave Fiber was founded in 1996 and is based in Harrisburg, Illinois. It is hoping to extend its footprint into the metro east.
The MOU is simply a non-binding agreement to proceed with talks between the two sides. Trustee Sarah Woodman has sat in on at least one meeting and says she doesn't see any downside to what is being proposed.
There are about 6,500 homes and businesses in the village, and a company representative says the company will eventually serve most of them under this plan. It would cost them about $2,000 per home, but would not cost the village anything aside from access to rights-of-way and a quick turnaround on granting permits.