A life-long Riverbend resident will serve the remainder of the late Godfrey Village Clerk’s time in office. Bethany Bohn died March 16 after a long battle with cancer. She will be succeeded by her former Deputy Clerk Susan Robbins.
Robbins began her time at Godfrey Village Hall with a part-time job in the Township Supervisor’s office in 2001, eventually going full-time as that office’s clerk. She transitioned over to the Village Clerk’s office in June 2019 as the township was being phased out. The balance of the unexpired term runs about two years, wrapping up in 2025. Pat Vambaketes is expected to be named the new Deputy Clerk.