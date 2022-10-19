Similar to the deal announced last week for residents in Bethalto, the Village of Godfrey has inked a deal for electric aggregation with Constellation NewEnergy to begin at the start of 2023. While residents are free to choose their own supplier, the mayor of the village suggests sticking with the provider that they just locked in.
The new rate is 12.1% and will be locked in for two years. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z Homefield Energy, which has been the energy supplier since its inception, chose not to participate in the competitive bidding process for the next period beginning at the start of 2023.
The most important thing to remember about participating, McCormick says, is that you do not have to do anything. Residents will receive notices from Ameren, Constellation NewEnergy, and then a confirmation letter from Ameren to confirm. He says if you would like to remain in the aggregation program, do nothing.