It was September of 2020 when the Village of Godfrey and Madison County agreed to a road swap that would place Lars Hoffman Crossing under county control and give Airport Road jurisdiction to the village. Godfrey trustees this week agreed to a letter of understanding with the county authorizing the village to spend $275,000 for the 10-foot-wide shared use path that would be needed for the speed limit in that area.
The original agreement called for the county to construct the rest of Lars Hoffman out to Airport Road, at which time the jurisdictional transfer would take place. Village Engineer Rich Beran says since then a new County Engineer has been hired and is working through some concerns.
There is also concern on the county end about increased construction costs, as prices on nearly everything have skyrocketed. The cost of the project is now closer to $7.5 million, as compared to the original estimate of $5.2 million.