The Alton Community Service League is back at Alton Square Mall with its annual gift-wrapping fundraiser starting Saturday, Dec. 11.
After missing 2020, the group wraps gifts to raise money for their community efforts. It has been the group's main fundraiser since 1978.
All money raised will go back to area beautification and charitable funds. This year, the gift-wrapping station is set up on the lower level between JCPenney and Hayner Library. The cost to have your gifts wrapped depends on the size and how many you have, and you don’t have to purchase the items at the mall in order for them to be wrapped. You can even drop off your gifts and pick them up later. Gift wrap hours are noon-6 p.m. Dec. 11-21, then noon-7 p.m. Dec. 22-23 and noon-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.